WEST PALM BEACH — A man was stabbed to death Thursday morning in a home in West Palm Beach, city police said. Officers responded shortly before 4 a.m. to the 1300 block of North Sapodilla Avenue and found the man collapsed in the house's doorway. Investigators believe that a woman in her early 20s stabbed the man, who was in his 60s, West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO