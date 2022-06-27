Amarillo highlights diverse culture for World Refugee Day

On Sunday afternoon, people from all over gathered in the Eastridge neighborhood to highlight the rich history of refugees in the region for a celebration of World Refugee Day.

Many of the resettled refugees of Amarillo live in the neighborhood, speaking more than 38 languages and coming from more than a dozen countries.

During the celebration, those attending were treated to singers and dancers from Somalia, Sudan and various other nations, who have come to the region. The event was hosted by Refugee Services of Texas and was held at Trinity Fellowship.

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson came out to show her support for the refugee community of the city and spoke glowingly of their contributions to the region.

Nelson said the community is made much greater by the addition and the experiences of multiple cultures.

“I love coming to this event because these people are Amarilloans. We have invited and welcomed them here as we learn about each other’s cultures; that makes Amarillo’s culture richer," Nelson said. “This event is very important for us all to learn about the rich cultures here.”

Nelson spoke about the strong role of Amarillo’s faith-based community in helping to make refugees a vibrant part of the community. She said it would really benefit people in the city to become more involved in learning about resettled refugees.

“You can see all the different heritages on display here. It is so important to learn and support all residents of Amarillo,” Nelson said. “Sometimes, we tend to be afraid of something we do not understand. I would encourage Amarillo to lean into learning about different culture and language. We want to be one city altogether; one community.”

Nelson spoke about the potential for new businesses in the area with its diversity of culture.

“I think knowing the endurance and perseverance of these refugees really creates a learning experience for us all,” Nelson said. “This was a great experience for anyone to share with their family.”

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo highlights diverse culture for World Refugee Day