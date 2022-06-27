Michigan Legacy Art Park to Kick Off Summer Sounds 2022 Music Series

Bring family and friends for a wonderful night of entertainment at an Art Park concert this summer!

The Michigan Legacy Art Park brings both cultural and natural history of Michigan to life through art. This summer, they are bringing in artists of all genres for outdoor concerts.

Fresh air, relaxed atmosphere and world-class performances—it’s the perfect summer evening.

They suggest you arrive early to allow for 1/4-mile hike to amphitheater. Seating is rustic, so they suggest you bring a chair pad or blanket if you’d like!

If inclement weather, the concert will continue and move indoors at Crystal Mountain Resort.

Tickets:

Pre-purchase tickets for an early bird price of $10

Tickets available at the door

General Admission: $15

Kids 12-and-under: Free

For more information and to purchase tickets for Summer Sounds 2022, click here.