Two $100,000 prizes were won of the last day of June. One of the ticket was sold in Methuen, the same town that has had five other large prize winners in the past two months. However, those tickets were all sold at Ted’s Stateline Mobil. This winning ticket was sold at Rostrons Liquors. It was for the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.”

METHUEN, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO