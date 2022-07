MENDON, Mo. — An Amtrak passenger train struck a dump truck Monday at an uncontrolled crossing in a rural area of Missouri killing three people on the train and one in the truck. Others were injured. The crash happened just after noon near Mendon, Missouri. Several cars derailed. The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago. The crash came a day after three people were killed when an Amtrak train smashed into a car in California killing three people in the vehicle.

MENDON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO