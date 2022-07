Utica Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred at one of the fast food chains along Genesee Street in North Utica. Shortly after 1:30 this afternoon, authorities received a shots fired call near Wurz Avenue and Genesee Street. Utica Police also say one of their investigators was nearby and heard what he also believed to be shots fired. The investigators saw a vehicle leaving the parking lot and followed it until additional units could assist, according to UPD.

NORTH UTICA, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO