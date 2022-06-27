ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

Jason Wayne Black Sr.

Cover picture for the articleJason Wayne Black Sr., of Frankfort, died June 23, 2022 at his home. He was born April 11, 1977 in Frankfort, IN to Robert Tidd Jr and Carol Ann (Laverty) Black. Jason had lived in California for a short time, but the majority of...

