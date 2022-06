CAPITOL WEEKLY PODCAST: Sacramento lobbyist David Quintana joins us to talk about The Bash – the blowout party formerly known as the Back-to-Session-Bash – that will happen Wednesday, June 29. The Bash is a who’s who of California capitol folks, eager to get out and let their hair down for a night of dancing, drinking and speculating about who the surprise musical guest will be. (Last year: Too Short. This year: who knows? David’s not saying.) The conversation went far afield, covering everything from The Archies to the Darien Gap to lobbying in the new legislative Swing Space.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO