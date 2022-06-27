ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo shows its pride at Panhandle Pride Festival

By Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago

On a cloudy Saturday afternoon, more than 4,000 people attended the Panhandle Pride Festival held at Starlight Ranch featuring Kenny Metcalf and his Elton John Tribute band along with multiple performers throughout the day.

A day of food, festivities and celebration of all things pride and beyond was enjoyed by attendees at the festival well into the night.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo shows its pride at Panhandle Pride Festival

