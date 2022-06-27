Excessive Heat Warning issued for Grand Canyon Country by NWS

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for… The Museum Fire scar in… Coconino County in north central Arizona… * Until 345 PM MST. * At 143 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Museum Fire scar. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE…Radar. IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Flagstaff. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers… Schultz Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. && FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE.
