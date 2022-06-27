ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Grand Canyon Country by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise...

WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Warning

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for… The Museum Fire scar in… Coconino County in north central Arizona… * Until 345 PM MST. * At 143 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Museum Fire scar. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE…Radar. IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include… Flagstaff. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers… Schultz Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. && FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Family watches flood path create 'own Grand Canyon' near Flagstaff

A family in eastern Coconino County are watching their "own Grand Canyon" grow as it erodes a path into their property. Faith Skinner lives in the Timberline Estates area with her husband and children that range in age from six to 16. They have watched the channel that was first created from the post fire flooding from the Schultz Fire continue to grow.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Flagstaff communities preparing for possible flooding

People across the Valley have noticed a lot of black beetles crawling around this week. Storm triggers brief flash flood warning near Flagstaff burn scars. Areas that was burned by the Museum Fire three years ago got up to an inch of rain but there hasn’t been any flooding down to the neighborhoods.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
First Alert Weather: Parts of Flagstaff no longer under ‘shelter-in-place’ order due to monsoon

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It appears neighborhoods in Flagstaff have avoided any severe flooding due to the monsoon. A “shelter-in-place” order was in place for Mt. Elden Estates but it was lifted around 4:30 p.m. A flash flood warning that was issued for new wildfire burn scars north of Flagstaff has also expired. Light rain fell on the upper part of the Pipeline Fire but no damage has been reported. Areas that was burned by the Museum Fire three years ago got up to an inch of rain but there hasn’t been any flooding down to the neighborhoods. Officials say mitigation work has helped. Rain is tapering off, but more could occur throughout Wednesday night.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Monsoon weather ramps up in Arizona, flash flooding expected: Live radar, updates

PHOENIX - Monsoon weather is ramping up in Arizona, and some of that is expected to make its way to the Phoenix metropolitan area. Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of Coconino and Yavapai counties through the afternoon hours. Meanwhile, south of Phoenix, a Dust Advisory has been issued in Pinal County around Interstate 8. A Dust Storm Warning was also issued for many parts of the Phoenix metropolitan area until 4:15 pm.
PHOENIX, AZ
Powerful monsoon storm brings widespread flooding to Flagstaff and Navajo Nation

Heavy monsoon storms Sunday afternoon caused major flooding in some areas of Flagstaff and the Navajo Nation. Flagstaff’s downtown area, roads paralleling I-40, and the Timberline and Wupatki Trails neighborhoods all experienced flooding from a strong, fast-moving storm cell. Traffic was rerouted from the Milton Rd. underpass which flooded...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
City of Flagstaff lifts fire restrictions after monsoon rains

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The City of Flagstaff announced on Tuesday that it is lifting fire restrictions, and returning to Stage 0. Those changes take effect at noon on Jun. 28. Stage 0 fire restrictions mean that smoking and using e-cigarettes are banned in all public places within the City of Flagstaff including City Parks, Open Spaces, and the Urban Trail System.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
4th of July Closures for Flagstaff and Sedona

With Independence Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the 4th of July closures happening in Flagstaff and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. Flagstaff City Hall at 211 W. Aspen Ave. will be closed on July...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
First Taste: Flagstaff's Atria is a Restaurant Worth the Trip

When a new spot opens in town, we're eager to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead, a peek inside restaurants that have just opened — an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Fatal shooting near Sedona leaves Queen Creek man dead

SEDONA, Ariz. — 53-year-old David Chesney of Queen Creek has died after being shot during a confrontation on Saturday southwest of Sedona, officials say. Deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office reported to a trailer home near Red Rock Crossing on Saturday evening for reports of shots being fired. Once there they found one man dead on the scene, and two other people being detained by Sedona Police Department officers.
SEDONA, AZ
Arizona Cities Forced To Cancel 4th of July Fireworks Display

With 4th of July just one week away, residents are learning that many of the annual Independence Day celebrations have been cancelled. Some Arizona cities have announced the event cancellations and are citing fire concerns, pandemic-related supply and or staffing problems. The city of Phoenix announced the cancellation of three...
PHOENIX, AZ
Fight over traffic accident involving a gun

At around 4:45 this afternoon, Flagstaff Police were called to the area of Cedar and West St for a non-injury accident involving two cars. The occupants of both vehicles began having a verbal dispute and one person pulled out a gun a threatened the other person and several others. The person with the gun left the scene and was later located at a nearby shopping center. It is not known if any arrests were made.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

