ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Crews searching Lake Superior shoreline for missing Michigan woman

By Brandon Champion
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MARQUETTE, MI – Crews are searching Lake Superior and its shoreline for a woman reported missing in Metro Detroit. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard are leading...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Detroit

Michigan DNR Recovers Body Of Man Missing Since Sunday In Saginaw Bay

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday recovered the body of a man who disappeared after jumping from a pontoon boat in Saginaw Bay. A fisherman spotted the body of 58-year-old Timothy A. Wallschlager floating in the bay about 300 to 500 yards (275 to 450 meters) from Shelter and Channel Island and notified the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said. DNR personnel went to the area the fisherman described and recovered Wallschlager’s body, Cunningham said. Wallschlager, of Carrollton Township, went underwater Sunday afternoon near Bay City State Park, authorities have said. He and five others were...
BAY COUNTY, MI
UPI News

Trapped kitten rescued from Michigan storm drain

June 30 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Michigan said a 6-week-old kitten is recovering after spending days trapped in a storm drain. Ingham County Animal Control said a witness called Wednesday to report a kitten trapped in a storm drain at East Michigan Avenue and North Cedar Street in Lansing, and ICAC personnel responded alongside the Lansing Police Department and Lansing Public Works employees.
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Coast Guard cracking down on drunken boating over July 4 weekend

Alcohol is the number one contributing factor in all recreational boating deaths, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. As a result, crews are cracking down on anyone driving a boat under the influence this Fourth of July. Coast Guard stations across Lake Michigan, along with state and local law enforcement partners, are participating in Operation Dry Water over the holiday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Marquette, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Wixom, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Wixom, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Marquette, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

4 kayakers rescued after being stranded in northern Minnesota pit mine

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- Four kayakers were rescued Thursday afternoon in northern Minnesota after strong winds stranded them at the edge of a flooded pit mine. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the kayakers were at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, which is about 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Powerful winds created choppy conditions, and the kayakers beached their kayaks on the eastern edge of one of the pit mines in the area. The kayakers called 911, and a rescue team responded with a boat. None of the kayakers were hurt, although the sheriff's office noted that they might have suffered from "a little embarrassment." 
CHISHOLM, MN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Lake Michigan beach closed after multiple water rescues

GRAND HAVEN, MI – Three people had to be rescued from Lake Michigan on Tuesday afternoon. Two Indiana women, 20 and 21, were struggling to stay afloat in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park about 1:28 p.m. on June 28. The 20-year-old woman was able to make it to shore and call for help, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Superior#Shoreline#Metro Detroit#Us Coast Guard#U S Coast Guard#Central Dispatch
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan’s Boat and Beach Report: July 4 weekend has almost everything we could hope for

This looks like a pretty nice weekend to head to Michigan beaches or get out on the water with your boat. There are no major storm systems approaching Michigan or blowing through the state this weekend. As a result, the winds will not be strong. Most of the time, the wind speed will be less than 12 mph. The afternoons can have a few quick 15-mph gusts, but not last long enough to build waves.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
99.1 WFMK

What Lies Under Higgins Lake, Lake Michigan, and the St. Joseph River?

It’s been a while since I went scuba diving, but I really, really, loved it. The last time I went was in one of our inland lakes in Jackson County. Dunking down under the water, the fish are not afraid…they come right up to you, let you pet them, and seem to ‘sniff you out’ like a dog. Continuing thru the lake, I encountered some soft-shelled turtles; you know – the ones with the pointed-up snouts - and about half the size of my torso.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here is what the Michigan DNR is doing with the nearly $16M it received to upgrade state parks

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources received nearly $16 million for state park projects in 10 counties and they’re sharing how that money will be used. State park attendees can expect to find lodge renovations, upgraded electrical and water systems, preservation of historic structures and stabilization of riverbanks for trail resurfacing.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Three Mackinaw City Hotels Accused of Tricking Guests Reach Settlement With Michigan

Three hotels in Mackinaw City accused of tricking guests into booking rooms at closed establishments have reached a settlement with the Michigan Attorney General's office. In February of this year, the Lieghio family, which owns several hotel properties in Northern Michigan, was accused of pulling a basic bait and switch maneuver. Patrons were essentially tricked into booking rooms at hotels that were advertised online, but then upon arrival were forced into rooms at other hotels, sometimes with fewer amenities.
MACKINAW CITY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
11K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy