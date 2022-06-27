Pokemon Go Announces Disappointing July Community Day Details

In what is certainly a wild turn of events, a Destiny 2 YouTuber is now being sued by Bungie for millions of dollars after allegedly significantly manipulating the YouTube copyright system. YouTube's copyright system has been heavily criticized over the years for a number of reasons, largely due to how easy it is for a company or person to take down a channel's content or put a strike on a channel, sometimes without warrant. It has led to many public battles with top creators and major corporations, but the latest incident is something entirely different. Earlier this year, YouTubers and even Bungie itself had dozens of videos hit with copyright notices... from someone claiming to be Bungie. Of course, Bungie isn't going to copyright strike its own videos, so this prompted an investigation from the game developer and now, there are some potential answers for this questionable behavior.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO