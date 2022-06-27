ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Go Announces Disappointing July Community Day Details

Cover picture for the articleStarly will be the focus of July's Community Day in Pokemon Go. Niantic announced that the diminutive Normal/Flying-type Pokemon would be the star of next month's Community Day, which will take place on July 17th. Any Staravia evolved into Staraptor will learn the Fast Move Gust, which provides Staraptor with a...

ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Revealed

Sony has now officially revealed the new lineup of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of July 2022. Within the past few days, a new leak came about which gave us an idea of the titles that would be landing on PS Plus in the coming month. Now, thanks to Sony's official announcement, we know that this leak was very much accurate.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch Console Potentially Teased by Nintendo

A new model of the Nintendo Switch may have just been teased by Nintendo in a rather unexpected way. For a prolonged period of time, fans have been trying to estimate when Nintendo would release a more powerful version of the Switch. Rumors associated with a "Pro" model or an outright Nintendo Switch 2 console have been swirling for the better part of the past year, but Nintendo has yet to confirm that it's working on anything of the sort. And while we might not get confirmation for a bit longer, it definitely seems like the Japanese video game company could be creating something new behind the scenes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Live Games With Gold Free Games for July 2022 Revealed

Microsoft has today revealed the latest slate of free games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to download throughout the month of July 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass might be Microsoft's most prominent gaming subscription service, the company continues to support its long-running Games with Gold program to this day. And while these titles might never be as notable compared to what's seen on Game Pass, July's group of titles isn't too shabby.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Skull and Bones Release Date Reportedly Leaks

Ubisoft fans may be setting sail later this year as the release date for Skull and Bones suggests the game is coming relatively soon. Skull and Bones has had a rocky development, largely starting off as a spin-off of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag's beloved pirate mechanics before evolving into something much larger. It was announced in 2017, but has slowly lost its presence over time. Ubisoft has tried to remind fans that it is still coming, but various reports about its development and the amount of time it has taken for it to release has caused some to be concerned about the game. Over the years, there has even been concern that the game would be outright canceled, but it seems like that won't be happening.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox 360 Cult Classic Now Available for Free

An Xbox 360 cult classic is now available for free on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. What's the catch? There is none, but you need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to redeem the offer, as it comes through Games With Gold. If you don't have Xbox Live Gold, the game is its usual $9.99 asking price. Meanwhile, if you do have Xbox Live Gold, and are interested in redeeming the offer, you will need to do it before July 15 because after July 15 the game will revert to its normal price point.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Fans Are in Love With Heroes' "Gohan Black"

While Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is slated to focus on Gohan as he teams up with Piccolo against the new incarnation of the Red Ribbon Army, the spin-off series has thrown Shonen fans a major curveball with the revelation of one of the members of the "Warriors in Black" WIth Future Gohan revealing himself, this alternate take on the son of Goku dives into his tragic backstory, in which he survived while Future Trunks did not. Needless to say, with this new imagining comes a new outfit, and fans are flipping out for a character many have dubbed "Gohan Black".
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Dives Into Dark Deku

My Hero Academia is set to dive into the Paranormal Liberation War arc for its sixth season, with Studio BONES returning to document the conflict that will pit the heroes against the forces of Shigaraki. With the after-effects of the War Arc changing the landscape of Hero Society, Deku is also to see a major change within the anime, as one cosplayer helps bring Deku's dark new aesthetic into the real world before it makes its small screen debut.
COMICS
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprises Users With Stealth Release of Popular Game

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have been surprised with a new game. Nine days ago, Microsoft announced the remaining games coming to the subscription service this month. That said, today, a game was added that was not included in this list of games, and it's surprise hit, House Flipper.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Official Name for Gohan's New Form

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to have Gohan in the driver's seat, teaming up with Piccolo once again to fight against the forces of a new iteration of the Red Ribbon Army. With Akira Toriyama confirming that the son of Goku will be receiving a new transformation in fighting against Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and a major mystery villain that has ties to both the Red Ribbon and the Z-Fighters, the creator of the Shonen franchise has let it slip what the new form will be called moving forward in the future of Dragon Ball Super.
COMICS
ComicBook

Canceled Donald Duck Video Game Footage Leaks Online

New gameplay footage from a canceled video game associated with Donald Duck has appeared online. A little over a decade ago, Disney Interactive Studios released the game Epic Mickey on Nintendo Wii. The title was later followed by a sequel, Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two, and was also planned to have a spin-off centered around Donald. And while this game ended up getting scrapped, we've now been given an idea of what it would have looked like.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets the Snake Hashira Ready for a Fight

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba cosplay is getting ready for the Hashira's tough future with the Snake Hashira, Obanai Iguro! After being introduced towards the tail end of the first season, the Mugen Train and Entertainment District arcs had showcased to both fans and Tanjiro Kamado just how strong and influential each of the Hashira can be in a real fight. With the end of the second season seeing the second of these ranks being removed from the equation, Iguro was actually the one who was at the scene and made note of how much is changing for the Hashira group going forward in the anime's arcs.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Readies for Ash Ketchum's Return to Video Games

Pokemon is at it again. Just when you think the IP has done it all with Ash Ketchum, it finds something new to do. After plenty of rumors, the franchise pulled through for Pokemon fans by bringing Ash Ketchum to a brand new world. After all, the character has made it into a video game, and Ash's debut is taking anime fans by storm.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Rumor Is Good News for Mortal Kombat Fans

A new rumor has some good news for Mortal Kombat fans hoping that NetherRealm Studios' next game is Mortal Kombat 12. The last release from the Chicago-based studio came in the form of Mortal Kombat 11. That was three years ago. When MK11 was released, the expectation was that Injustice 3 would be next and release in 2021. This was the expectation because the studio has been alternating between the two franchises for a while now, releasing a game every two years. Obviously, something changed. Whether something went wrong, we don't know, but this pattern has been broken. Not only has three years passed with no game released, but nothing has even been revealed yet.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Fans Are Calling For the End of Games With Gold

Xbox fans are calling for the end of Xbox Live Gold's Games With Gold program, which, in its current iteration, awards Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X two Xbox One games every month and two backward compatible Xbox games (Xbox 360 or original Xbox) every month. While PlayStation has added PS5 games to the mix with its identical service PS Plus, Xbox has yet to shake things up for the new generation. And that's not the only way Games With Gold is lagging behind. The games it offers each and every month are consistently underwhelming, especially compared to what the competition is offering.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Creator Explains Why Gohan's New Form is Unique

Dragon Ball has debuted a brand new power-up transformation for Gohan, in the latest Dragon Ball Super movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. With Dragon Ball Super Hero now out in theaters over in Japan, fans are getting to see Gohan's latest form, and the insane amount of game-changing power it brings with it. Dragon Ball Super saw Goku and Vegeta make exponential leaps in power across the series, culminating in the current respective powers of Ultra Instinct (Goku) and Ultra Ego (Vegeta). However, Gohan's new "Son Gohan Beast" form has catapulted him back to the top echelon of Dragon Ball power rankings.
COMICS
ComicBook

Destiny 2 YouTuber Is Being Sued By Bungie for $7.6 Million

In what is certainly a wild turn of events, a Destiny 2 YouTuber is now being sued by Bungie for millions of dollars after allegedly significantly manipulating the YouTube copyright system. YouTube's copyright system has been heavily criticized over the years for a number of reasons, largely due to how easy it is for a company or person to take down a channel's content or put a strike on a channel, sometimes without warrant. It has led to many public battles with top creators and major corporations, but the latest incident is something entirely different. Earlier this year, YouTubers and even Bungie itself had dozens of videos hit with copyright notices... from someone claiming to be Bungie. Of course, Bungie isn't going to copyright strike its own videos, so this prompted an investigation from the game developer and now, there are some potential answers for this questionable behavior.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Popular Ubisoft Game Free to Keep But Time Is Running Out to Claim It

A popular Ubisoft game is free to keep, but time is running out to claim it. More specifically, the game can only be redeemed for free by July 1, and it's through Prime Gaming, which means it requires an Amazon Prime subscription. Because the deal is through Prime Gaming, it's limited to a PC code. The game is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but not for free as Prime Gaming only deals with PC codes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Atari Collection Comes With Over 90 Retro Games

Atari's anniversary announcements continued this week with the reveal of Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, a collection of over 90 games spanning the many years of Atari releases. Included in that list of games are six new ones, too, that consist of new releases in well known series as well as remade versions of older games. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration does not yet have a set release date, but it's expected to release at some point in Q4 2022 and will come to the AtariVCS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (July 2022)

We’re now in the second half of the year Netflix keeps on giving. Here are all the shows new to Netflix this month of July 2022. This year has been a blast in the entertainment industry, filled with great shows from all over the world. This month is no different. July welcomes us to the second half of 2022 with amazing new shows and films. Watch out for the upcoming new shows arriving on Netflix this month of July 2022 as you can find below.
TV & VIDEOS

