Ford built an absurdly fast electric van with more horsepower than a Bugatti — see the super-cool SuperVan

By Tim Levin
 3 days ago

The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.

  • Ford unveiled a ridiculously powerful van called the SuperVan.
  • It's Ford's fourth SuperVan, but its first all-electric one.
  • The SuperVan is supercar quick. It can hit 60 mph in under two seconds.
Think same-day delivery is fast? Ford's latest van has a thing or two to say about that.
The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.

The automaker this month revealed an outrageously powerful van that's as quick as a supercar.
The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.

Meet the Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.
The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.

Promising to blast to 62 mph in less than two seconds, the SuperVan can, theoretically, deliver packages at lightning speed.
The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.

But the van is just a concept and won't go into full-scale production.
The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.

Ford has built SuperVans in the past. They're fun, high-performance takes on Ford's commercial vans.
The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.

The first SuperVan was revealed in 1971 with an engine taken from Ford's Le Mans-winning GT40 race car.
1971 Ford SuperVan.

The Supervan 2 made its debut in 1984.
The 1984 Ford SuperVan.

The third iteration came in 1994, powered by the same engine as Formula 1 race cars of the time.
The 1995 Ford SuperVan.

Since performance these days is all about electric motors rather than big gas-guzzling engines, the newest Supervan is all electric.
The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.

It's loosely based on Ford's E-Transit Custom, a battery-powered van Ford is selling outside the US.
The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.

But this one is more about performance than practicality.
The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.

Ford used a purpose-built chassis that it says is ready for the race track.
The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.

It also incorporated motorsport-grade brakes and suspension components.
The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.

The SuperVan has four electric motors — one driving each wheel — and produces a ridiculous 1,973 horsepower.
The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.

The $3 million Bugatti Chiron, perhaps the most over-the-top supercar on the market, produces 1,500 horsepower from its 16-cylinder engine.
The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.

Ford and its partners gave the SuperVan aerodynamic upgrades like a front splitter and side skirts.
The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.

In back, there's a big spoiler that creates downforce and squishes the SuperVan to the track, optimizing performance.
The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.

The SuperVan's interior is sparse, but not without some comforts. It has a big touchscreen display just like the one in Ford's other electric vehicles like the F-150 Lightning.
The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.

Drivers can use the screen to switch between a handful of drive modes catered toward street driving, drag racing, drifting, and more.
The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.

Ford's regular vans can send real-time data to fleet managers. Similarly, engineers can tap into the SuperVan from afar to analyze information about lap times and performance.
The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan.

Read the original article on Business Insider

