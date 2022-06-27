ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Royal Sushi Opening a Cocoa Location

By Ross McWaters
What Now Orlando
What Now Orlando
 3 days ago

The Central-Florida chain is bringing another location of Royal Sushi to Cocoa. What Now on Monday spoke with owner Junchen Lin to get details.

Expect the new unit to appear at 2301 FL-524, in a strip mall where it will be nearby to the restaurants: Tequila Veintiuno Mexican Cuisine, Sophie’s Soft Serve and Beef ‘O’ Brady’s. The unit will be nearly fifty miles away from their other restaurant in Edgewater.

Not many details are available at this time, but Lin shared that they hope to have the doors open sometime in September. What stage of pre-opening they are in is unknown. A plan review filed with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation was initiated on June 26, indicating that they are in the planning phase, but this has not been confirmed.

In the Edgewater location, the menu has an extensive range of offerings, from Yaki Udon, Hibachi Fried Noodles, and milk tea, to sushi rolls made with Yellowtail, Salmon and Chicken.

Check out the brand’s website .



