A new California law starting in July will require bartenders and their managers to pay for training to help reduce drunk driving and other alcohol-related risks. Many businesses and some communities in California currently require training but most do not, said California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control information officer John Carr. The training could be paid for by the bartender or their employer. The alcohol licensee is responsible for making sure their servers comply.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO