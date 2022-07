An art festival in the Southern Tier has been named one of 100 reasons to love America. The LUMA Projection Arts Festival, which lights up historical businesses and uses them as canvases for 3D animation displays in Binghamton, N.Y., was featured in People magazine’s June list of “100 Reasons to Love America in 2022.” The LUMA festival, which draws more than 30,000 people, was named No. 42 under “Cities as Art.”

