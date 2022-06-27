ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
56 percent of Americans oppose the Supreme Court's abortion decision

By Grayson Quay
 3 days ago

Fifty-six percent of Americans oppose the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade , while 40 percent support the decision, according to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll .

Democrats were more monolithic on the issue than Republicans, with 88 percent of Democratic respondents opposing the ruling but 77 percent of GOP respondents supporting it. Majorities of both men (54 percent) and women (59 percent) also opposed the ruling. Non-college graduates split evenly, with 47 percent in favor and 47 percent opposed, while college graduates were staunchly pro- Roe , with 69 percent opposed to the court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization .

Writing for National Review in May, Alexandra DeSanctis noted that studies have shown "a majority of Americans" mistakenly "believe overturning Roe would lead to abortion being illegal across the entire country."

Confidence in the Supreme Court hit a new low in the poll, with 58 percent of respondents expressing little to no confidence in the court, but this lack of trust did not translate into a desire for concrete action. Fifty-four percent of Americans still say they oppose expanding the Supreme Court.

Among Democrats, 78 percent said the decision makes them more likely to vote in the November midterms, 54 percent of Republicans said the same.

The poll surveyed 941 adults between June 24 and June 25 with an error margin of 4.9 percent.

Democratic Party
