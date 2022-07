INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachia Reach Out is following its namesake this week, reaching out to the Martin County community with service projects around the area. A volunteer group of more than 70 members is working in the area, divided between projects- from continued work on the historic courthouse, to home repairs for families in need- working to spread the mission of ARO.

MARTIN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO