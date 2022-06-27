Views on abortion vary in South Florida

Another stalwart member of Mt. Hermon AME, Fort Lauderdale, has taken her Heavenly flight. Heaven ‘s illumination is a little brighter because of Mrs. Katharine McNair’s passing. As a member I experienced personally her devotion and dedication as a Christian servant in the Almighty’s kingdom. So when our publisher mandated that we acknowledged Mrs. McNair in this week’s edition, I immediately contacted her daughter Jona whom I had the honor of teaching at South Plantation High School. As the last surviving sibling, Jona and the McNairs have experienced myriad trials and tribulations that life has beset them with. I firmly and steadfastly believe that their faith in God has allowed them to persevere through it all. And Mrs. McNair, along with her devoted husband Henry, through their faith and deeds, were exemplars of God-fearing servants and leaders. Mrs. Katharine McNair, one for the ages.

