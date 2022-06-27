ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Views on abortion vary in South Florida

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Among the opponents of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade was a group of teenage girls in Weston who were raising funds to support Planned Parenthood. U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart was among the Republicans from Florida who supported...

The Daily South

11 Major Mistakes to Avoid on a Florida Vacation, According to a Longtime Floridian

If there's any state whose reputation precedes it, perhaps it's Florida. And while you might think you know our beaches, theme parks and all the family fun that awaits around every corner here, there's always another surprise in store in this state known for outdoor adventures, watery escapades and cool little beach towns you can enjoy all year long.
California first to cover health care for all immigrants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California on Thursday became the first state to guarantee free health care for all low-income immigrants living in the country illegally, a move that will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people at an eventual cost of about $2.7 billion a year. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed...
These new Florida health care laws are set to hit the books Friday

Nearly 150 laws that Florida legislators passed this year are set to hit the books Friday. The new laws range from a record $109.9 billion budget to naming a state dessert. In all, lawmakers sent 280 bills to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Of that total, 149 had July 1 effective dates. Seventy-five took effect immediately when signed. Others are slated to take effect Oct. 1, Jan. 1 or at other times.
Gastro Health opens colonoscopy prep center in Miami

Gastro Health opened a Hygieacare center in Miami to prepare patients for colonoscopy. Hygieacare prep replaces conventional oral colonoscopy prep and cleans the bowels using an infusion of warm, gravity-flow filtered water. It is exclusively offered by Gastro Health, and the center is adjacent to the group's Miami endoscopy center, according to a June 29 news release.
Doctor ousted from Florida children’s health board over vaccine views

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis did not agree with Dr. Lisa Gwynn and removed her from the Florida Healthy Kids Board. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is pushing out a pediatrician from a board in charge of running the state’s Healthy Kids program because of her viewpoints on vaccines for children under five.
Chief says charges possible after more antisemitic flyers found in South Florida

MIAMI – Residents of multiple South Florida communities are reporting finding antisemitic flyers distributed throughout their neighborhoods in a string of incidents very similar to a rash of flyer distributions in South Florida distributed by a white supremacist group back in January. Residents of Miami and Coral Gables reported...
Famous ‘Napalm Girl’ from defining Vietnam War photo visits South Florida for last treatment

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s perhaps one of the most recognizable images from the Vietnam War and one that turned public sentiment against America’s involvement. The 1972 photo that captivated the country was that of a nine-year-old girl running naked after a napalm attack, showing the world the ugly reality of the conflict in Vietnam. That girl was Kim Phuc Phan Thi.
Woman brought baby, stash of drugs to Florida prison visit

ARCADIA, Fla. – Officials say a 44-year-old Florida woman bought her infant grandchild and a stash of cocaine and heroin to a recent prison visit. But guards searching visitors at the DeSoto Correctional Institution on Sunday found nearly 100 grams of drugs during the check-in process. DeSoto County Sheriff’s...
California sets nation's toughest plastics reduction rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Companies selling shampoo, food and other products wrapped in plastic have a decade to cut down on their use of the polluting material if they want their wares on California store shelves. Major legislation passed and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday aims to significantly...
The Essence of Her Life and Spirit

Another stalwart member of Mt. Hermon AME, Fort Lauderdale, has taken her Heavenly flight. Heaven ‘s illumination is a little brighter because of Mrs. Katharine McNair’s passing. As a member I experienced personally her devotion and dedication as a Christian servant in the Almighty’s kingdom. So when our publisher mandated that we acknowledged Mrs. McNair in this week’s edition, I immediately contacted her daughter Jona whom I had the honor of teaching at South Plantation High School. As the last surviving sibling, Jona and the McNairs have experienced myriad trials and tribulations that life has beset them with. I firmly and steadfastly believe that their faith in God has allowed them to persevere through it all. And Mrs. McNair, along with her devoted husband Henry, through their faith and deeds, were exemplars of God-fearing servants and leaders. Mrs. Katharine McNair, one for the ages.
Taddeo poll claims dead heat with Salazar

MIAMI - A poll released by Annette Taddeo's campaign shows Taddeo in a virtual tie with Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar. Conducted in late May, the poll has Salazar leading Taddeo by just two points in a head-to-head matchup, 47-45, well within the five-point margin of error. Taddeo commissioned the...
