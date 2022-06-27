ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investing Shouldn't Be Confusing: 5 Expert Tips Every Beginner Should Know

By Marcos Cabello
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Power Money Moves, CNET's coverage of smart money decisions for today's changing world. Whether you're looking to build your wealth, save for retirement or reinforce your nest egg against inflation, investing is an excellent strategy to harness the potential of your money. You can invest in...

CNET

Bear Markets: Expert Investing Advice for When Stocks Tumble

This story is part of So Money (subscribe here), an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. What's happening. The S&P 500 Index -- a broad indicator of stock prices -- just finished its worst half...
STOCKS
CNET

Here Are Today's Mortgage Rates on June 29, 2022: Fixed Rates Trailed Off

A couple of important mortgage rates decreased today: 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates. But the average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, rose. Mortgage rates have been consistently going up since the start of this year, and are expected to keep...
BUSINESS
Person
Farnoosh Torabi
Person
Warren Buffet
CNET

Mortgage Refinance Rates for July 1, 2022: Rates Retreat

Today, the average rates on 10-year fixed, 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances trailed off. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates overall have been increasing since the beginning of 2022, and we expect that trend to generally continue through the remainder of this year -- though rates do fluctuate daily. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has already hiked interest rates three times and is poised to raise them further in 2022. Rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money, and homeowners considering a refinance may only find higher rates as the year goes on. If you're looking to lower your monthly mortgage payment, it could be advantageous to lock in a rate sooner than later. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
BUSINESS
CNET

Best High-Yield Savings Accounts for July 2022

High-yield savings accounts offer better interest rates than regular savings accounts. Though your money isn't as accessible as it is with a checking account, you'll usually collect more interest, making them a great place to put money aside for an emergency or short-term savings goal. Plus, high-yield savings accounts are less volatile than stocks or mutual funds.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

What to Do After You Lose Your Job: 7 Timely Money Moves

With the economy slowing, companies have begun to lay off workers, and some economists say the trend is likely to accelerate in the months ahead. An unexpected job loss can be an extreme financial and emotional shock for you and your family. What's next. Protecting your finances in the aftermath...
ECONOMY
CNET

You Could Be Saving Hundreds on Your Homeowner's Insurance. Here's How

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Whether you've just bought a home or have lived in the same house for years, one thing remains the same: If you have a mortgage, you're required to purchase a homeowners insurance policy. While the average home insurance cost in the US this year is $1,383, those rates are rising, due in part to inflation and supply chain issues, according to CNET's sister site Bankrate.
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Current Mortgage Interest Rates on July 1, 2022: Rates Cool Off

A variety of notable mortgage rates decreased today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages fell down. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also dropped. Mortgage rates have been consistently going up since the start of...
BUSINESS

