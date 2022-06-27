ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allison Park, PA

Gothic Celt: Allison Park singer brings history, mysticism to music

By Harry Funk
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you think fairy tales are for kids, try reading the originals. Singer Tiffany Apan’s affinity for the work of Danish author Hans Christian inspired the lyrics for her latest single, the somewhat ironically titled “Lullaby.”. “It’s ‘The Match Girl’ and the non-Disneyized ‘Little Mermaid.’ It’s a...

triblive.com

monvalleyindependent.com

Rostraver Township bar closes, owner Debra Hardy to retire

Sweeney’s Steakhouse in Rostraver has closed its doors. Owner Debra Hardy made the announcement Wednesday evening via social media, saying that after 26 years in business, the Rostraver Road establishment was permanently closing, effective immediately. “We would like to thank our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years and will cherish the many wonderful and fun memories that were had,” states the Sweeney’s Steakhouse Facebook post, which was signed by Hardy. In a phone call with the Mon Valley Independent, Hardy said the business has been for sale for over a year. She said her Rostraver Township home had also been up for sale for about a year but recently sold and she’s been planning a move to Florida to enjoy her retirement and be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bradshaw in final pairing as he seeks 4th Fuhrer Invite title

Players with West Virginia ties will be paired in the final round on the 38th annual Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational on Wednesday at Pittsburgh Field Club. Three-time champion David Bradshaw, who played golf at Shepherd (W.Va.) and is a native of Harper’s Ferry, and recent WVU grad and Greensburg resident Mark Goetz are the golfers to beat when play resumes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg area car dealer remembered as a 'people person'

Frank Schimizzi opened Hillview Motors Inc. in Hempfield in 1961 and eventually handed the dealership to his sons and grandchildren. “He was a very personable person. He liked people and dealing with people and that made him good at it,” said his son, Paul Schimizzi, who manages Hillview with two of his brothers. The dealership also employs several grandchildren.
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Lifeguards at Dormont Pool may walk off the job

DORMONT, Pa. — The fun at Dormont Pool could come to a halt, if lifeguards who said they haven't gotten paid walk off the job. Watch the report from Dormont: Click the video player above. "If we don't have the lifeguards, of course we'll have to close," Dormont community...
DORMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Roundtop Road house in Hempfield to be razed

A Hempfield home that appears to be separated from its foundation will soon be demolished, township officials said. Supervisors this week voted to condemn the home at 75 Roundtop Road and have the structure razed. “It presents a clear and present danger of eminent collapse at some point,” Craig McVicker,...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Best school districts in Pennsylvania

(Stacker) – A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Bill shines more light on Penn State, Pitt, Temple, Lincoln universities’ salaries, financial records

A proposal to raise transparency between the four state-related universities and Pennsylvania residents advanced in the state Senate on Tuesday. The bill, which passed through the Senate State Government Committee unanimously, would expand the disclosure requirements of the state-related universities — Penn State University, University of Pittsburgh, Temple University and Lincoln University — and make required documents more accessible for the general public.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield's General Carbide tries creative approach for recruitment

Similar to countless other businesses that have been adversely affected by the pandemic, General Carbide is on the hunt for reliable employees to fill staffing shortages — specifically, recent high school graduates. Jessica Gardner, the human resources manager for the Hempfield-based manufacturer, said the lack of employees has made...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Colin McNickle: Pa.’s private jobs conundrum

Pennsylvania’s private employment and labor force are trailing national gains and lagging far behind the fast-growth states as the economic recovery from the covid-19 pandemic continues, finds a new analysis by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy. And one of the root causes is the state’s latest exercise in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield High Park VFD on probation because of ‘personnel issues’

The High Park Volunteer Fire Department in Hempfield was put on probation this week, a decision township leaders attributed to personnel issues. Supervisors unanimously voted to place the Baughman Avenue station on a 30-day probation, pending the receipt of a corrective action plan. High Park is now the second Hempfield fire station to be put on probation, following West Point Volunteer Fire Company, which has held that status since last year.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

At least 1 police officer killed in Kentucky shooting

ALLEN, Ky. — At least one police officer was killed when a man opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant at a home in eastern Kentucky on Thursday night, authorities said. Several officers were shot at the scene in Floyd County. An arrest citation said 49-year-old Lance...
ALLEN CITY, KY

Comments / 0

