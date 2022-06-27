Ossoff pushes India to reduce tariffs on pecans

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Sarah Bianchi met and agreed to put reducing India’s high pecan tariffs at the top of the U.S.-India trade agenda. Special Photo: UGA/CAES

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Sarah Bianchi met and agreed to put reducing India’s high pecan tariffs at the top of the U.S.-India trade agenda.

Meeting by videoconference, Ossoff and Bianchi agreed on the importance of lowering India’s pecan tariffs to help U.S. pecan growers fairly access the Indian market.

Earlier this month, Ossoff listened to Georgia pecan farmers in Tift and Turner counties who expressed concern about India’s high pecan tariffs. Georgia produces about one-third of all American pecans.

Responding to the needs of Georgia farmers, Ossoff raised objections to India’s high tariffs on pecans with India’s Ambassador to the U.S., Taranjit Singh Sandhu, in two separate engagements. Ossoff and Sandhu agreed to work together to make improvements to the U.S.-India trade relationship.

Ossoff's latest efforts continue his work to support Georgia farmers and growers. Last year, he secured a commitment from the president and chair of the U.S. Export-Import Bank to help more Georgia pecan farmers sell their products around the world.