Sevier County, TN

Governor offers reward in Christmas Eve double murder case in Sevier County

By Melissa Greene
 3 days ago

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A $10,000 reward is on the table for anyone who can provide information leading to the conviction of whomever killed a Sevier County man and his daughter on Christmas Eve.

Edward W. Atkins, 70, and his daughter Melissa J. Burgess-Smith, 43, were found shot to death in their home on Asheville Highway.

Driver sought after woman killed in hit and run crash in Nashville

Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals, District Attorney James B. Dunn, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are offering the reward.

“The reward will be available to the person or persons providing information leading to the apprehension, arrest, and conviction of any person or persons responsible for the killing of Edward Atkins and Melissa Smith,” the sheriff’s office said.

Gov. Bill Lee issued a reward of $10,000 in the case.

To provide information, call the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668, visit the sheriff’s office website, or call the TBI tipline at 1-800-TBI-FIND. You can also contact the District Attorney General’s Office at 865-429-7021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

