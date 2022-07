“There is no more creative force in the world than the menopausal woman with zest.” ~Margaret Mead. Menopause represents a rite of passage that opens a door to a new phase of life. This stage encompasess a large percentage of our lives as women and often represents a time of the most career productivity and growth into knowledge and wisdom. Though these changes in the body may seem at times unfair, insurmountable and uncomfortable – gracefully managing this transition is within our reach.

