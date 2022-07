We've all heard the old adage "knee-high by the Fourth of July" for farmers to measure the success of their crops. Portions of Allen County have reached that point, but others are further behind where planting was delayed, especially over the eastern part of the county. Recent dry weather is a growing concern as there has been virtually no rain for two and a half weeks. Ohio State University Extension Allen County says they are seeing signs of heat stress ranging from root growth issues to getting those plants to grow. If the hot and dry weather continues, OSU Extension says that will impact the length of the corn which will impact yield in the long run. Periods of temperatures well into the 90s for at least four consecutive days are detrimental, especially if soil moisture isn't adequate.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO