Public Safety

Malawi men jailed over murder of man with albinism

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive people convicted of murdering a man whose body parts they planned to sell have been sentenced to life imprisonment with hard labour in Malawi. Macdonald Masumbuka, who had albinism, was killed in 2018. One of those sentenced to life was Masumbuka's own brother. The killing of people with...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Killer jailed for murdering friend on sleepover

A man who murdered his friend who had let him stay over has been jailed for at least 17 and a half years. Dean Johnson, 52, attacked Paul Wilkinson with a kitchen knife a flat in Walker, Newcastle, on 4 December. Johnson, of no fixed abode, was jailed for life...
BBC

Cumbria rapist 'who showed no remorse' jailed for 24 years

A "sadistic" rapist who failed to show "the slightest sign of remorse" has been jailed for 24 years. Andrew Burrows raped both a woman and a child as he terrorised and inflicted "pain and torture" on his victims, Carlisle Crown Court heard. The 57-year-old, of West Woodburn, near Hexham, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Serial rapist jailed for attacks in Perth, Angus, and Fife

A Perth man who raped a woman after tightening a noose around her neck until she blacked out has been jailed for almost six years. John Todd targeted the woman and two other victims over a five-year period in Perth, Angus and Fife. Todd, 34, was found guilty of seven...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Nigerian senator and wife 'plotted to traffic homeless 15-year-old boy to the UK and harvest his organs to give to their daughter who has kidney failure before being arrested at Heathrow with £20,000 in cash,' court hears

A Nigerian senator and his wife have today appeared in court accused of plotting to traffic a homeless child into the UK in order to harvest his organs. Ike Ekweremadu, a People's Democratic Party politician for 19 years who was once Deputy President of the nation's senate, and Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu are accused of trying to traffic the 15-year-old to the UK from Lagos.
HOMELESS
The Guardian

22 people found dead in South African nightclub

Police forensic teams in South Africa are investigating the deaths of 22 young people at a nightclub and bar in the southern coastal town of East London. Specialists have yet to establish the cause of the tragedy, which occurred during end of school year celebrations by teenagers. Local residents raised the alarm at around 4am, officials said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Reading rape investigation after woman attacked by four men

A woman has been raped and assaulted by four men in an alleyway attack in Reading. Thames Valley Police is appealing for information on the attack, which happened at around 22:00 BST on Monday. The woman, in her twenties, was walking through an alleyway near McIlroy Park, Tilehurst, when all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Lis: CCTV shows dog lunging at people days before attack

CCTV footage showed a dog who mauled a 10-year-old boy to death lunging at shoppers just days before the fatal attack. Jack Lis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries after being mauled by an American Bully named Beast in Caerphilly last November. Brandon Hayden, 19, of Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-soldier ‘stabbed married couple to death while their children slept upstairs’

A former soldier stabbed a young married couple in their home while their children slept upstairs using the ceremonial dagger given to him when he left the Army, a court has heard.Collin Reeves is on trial at Bristol Crown Court accused of the murder of his neighbours Stephen and Jennifer Chapple in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, near Taunton in Somerset, on the evening of November 21.Reeves, also of Dragon Rise, had been involved in a long-running dispute with the couple over designated parking on the new-build housing development, the court heard.On the night of the killing, the 35-year-old defendant climbed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reading gang-rape investigation closed by police

An investigation into an alleged gang-rape has been dropped by police. A woman, in her 20s, said she had been raped by four unknown men in an alleyway near McIlroy Park in Tilehurst, Reading. Thames Valley Police said officers had conducted "extensive inquiries" after the report on Monday. Following examinations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

PC killer David Bieber attacked prison officer with metal bar

A policeman's killer left a prison officer with serious injuries after attacking her with a metal bar. David Bieber, 56, was serving a prison sentence for murdering West Yorkshire PC Ian Broadhurst when he repeatedly stabbed Alison Smith. The court heard she had been lucky to escape life-changing injury or...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Juror traumatised by murder trial evidence

A juror says she was so traumatised by evidence at a child's murder trial she suffered recurrent nightmares and was signed off work for more than a month. Five-year-old Logan Mwangi's mother, stepfather and a 14-year-old boy were given long sentences for his murder. The trial was paused several times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Three men jailed for shotgun taxi killing of Kimani Martin

Three men have been jailed for fatally shooting a teenager in a taxi in a revenge attack. Kisharne Campbell blasted 18-year old Kimani Martin with a shotgun from another car in Tividale, West Midlands, on 20 June last year. Campbell, who was seeking revenge after being robbed, was with car...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman ran over and killed boyfriend after money row

A woman has admitted killing her boyfriend by running over him in her car after a money row. Grace Ross, 21, struck Joshua Kerr with the vehicle close to the farm where he worked in Leslie, Fife, on 22 May 2020. The High Court in Glasgow heard Mr Kerr, 18,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

