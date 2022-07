PERRY, Maine (AP) — An autopsy showed that a woman killed in her home in in April was stabbed 484 times, according to newly unsealed court documents. Kimberly Neptune, 43, of Perry, had wounds on her legs, stomach, neck and head when her body was discovered wrapped in a blanket, State Police Detective Lawrence Anderson wrote in the affidavit.

