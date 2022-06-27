Taika Waititi Jests That His ‘Star Wars’ Movie Is About Jar Jar Binks, Fans Are Surprisingly Into It

TL;DR:

Taika Waititi will helm a Star Wars movie, but no one knows what it’s about.

The award-winning director joked that his film will focus on Jar Jar Binks.

Fans actually seem open to a Jar Jar Binks project, especially with Waititi.

The Star Wars prequel movies have gained more appreciation over the years, and it seems Jar Jar Binks has grown on fans as well. When asked about his upcoming Star Wars project, director Taika Waititi joked that the movie would center Jar Jar. As it turns out, some fans are actually on board for that.

Taika Waititi’s ‘Star Wars’ movie remains a mystery

Back in 2020, Star Wars confirmed that award-winning director Taika Waititi would helm one of the franchise’s upcoming movies. However, what the film will entail remains a mystery two years later.

Waititi has dropped hints about his project here and there, recently telling Total Film (via GamesRadar ) that he’d like to move beyond already-established stories and characters:

“I don’t think that I’m any use in the Star Wars universe making a film where everyone’s like, ‘Oh great, well that’s the blueprints to the Millennium Falcon, ah that’s Chewbacca’s grandmother.’ That all stands alone, that’s great, though I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it’s a very small story.”

The director hasn’t delved any further into his plans for the franchise. However, that hasn’t stopped people from asking about the project. And Waititi offered a hilarious to Stephen Colbert when prodded about the movie. The response from fans was probably not what he was expecting.

Taika Waititi joked that his movie will be about Jar Jar Binks

Taika Waititi has been promoting Thor: Love and Thunder , and the director has received a number of questions about his Star Wars movie during recent interviews.

Stephen Colbert went fishing for answers when Waititi made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert . And the talk show host jokingly asked if Waititi planned to “ruin Star Wars. ” The director responded to the comment by coming up with the worst thing he could do.

“Imagine if I was just like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to give you the Jar Jar Binks story,'” Waititi joked. “You asked, and I delivered.”

Jar Jar Binks famously received tons of fan backlash when the prequel films first premiered. However, it seems fans have warmed to the character over time. Waititi’s joke resulted in several coming out in support of a Jar Jar project — especially if Waititi was in the director’s chair.

Some ‘Star Wars’ fans want to know what happened to Jar Jar Binks

Although Taika Waititi was being facetious about making a Jar Jar Binks movie, Star Wars fans aren’t all opposed to the idea. Under a Screen Rant tweet recounting the director’s joke, many of them supported the suggestion.

Several fans admitted that if anyone could successfully tackle a Jar Jar story, it would be Taika Waititi — and after seeing his take on Thor, it’s hard to disagree.

Additionally, commenters wondered what happened to Jar Jar after the prequels. Following all the controversy surrounding the character, the franchise promptly forgot about him. Fans have questions about his fate. Some actually want them answered.

Whether this newfound support for a Jar Jar project will catch the attention of those at Lucasfilm remains to be seen. In the meantime, we’ll be waiting for word on what Waititi’s project is actually about.

