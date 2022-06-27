ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Lewisburg planning commission to hold work session July 7

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37chKw_0gNeWpDD00

The city of Lewisburg has given notice of a planning commission working session to be held Thursday, July 7, at 6:15 at city hall, 942 Washington Street West.

The meeting is also available via teleconference. For information on how to participate on Zoom, contact Marsha Cunningham at 304-645-2080 by 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 7.

On the agenda: presentation of amended conditional use permit ordinance, comments from planning commission members, comments from zoning officer, and more.

The next working session of the Lewisburg Planning Commission will be held on Thursday, August 4, at 5:30 pm with a deadline of Friday, July 15.

The post Lewisburg planning commission to hold work session July 7 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Historical District Intersections Gets New Facelift

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton is proud to announce the Historical District has received a brand new paint touch-up for many different intersections. The project was a combined effort involving both the City of Princeton and the Rotary Club of Princeton. The City of Princeton purchased the materials needed while the Princeton Rotary Club provided the labor. The City of Princeton appreciates everyone who made this project a success and would like to offer a special thank you to the Princeton Rotary Club and its members. Make time to stop by our Historical District to appreciate the hard work that was put towards this beautification.
PRINCETON, WV
alleghenymountainradio.org

Citizens Frustrated and Angry at Pocahontas Commission Special Session

Seventeen outspoken, frustrated and in some cases very angry residents of three different areas of the county, attended the Pocahontas County Commission’s June 28th Special Session. Many were upset with local and state law enforcement’s responses to their repeated 911 calls about drug activity in their neighborhoods, while others were more frustrated that law enforcement’s inability to solve their problems result from too many legal protections for the criminals as opposed to the innocent citizens’ rights to enjoy a peaceful life in their homes. Complaints included late night loud and recklessly speeding vehicles, open drug dealing, firearm discharges, threats against innocent residents, and even loud explosive devices being discharged.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Repairs underway at Hinton building

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– A building in Hinton that was damaged back in September 2021 is now seeing some repairs. The old grocery building located near the Freight Depot saw part of its roof collapse. City administrators were able to secure grants to install a whole new roof and repair damage done to the depot when […]
HINTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Government
WVNS

Lease not yet signed for former Zen’s

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The City of Beckley has not yet signed a lease with the Rainelle company that is poised to move into the former Zen’s building, city treasurer Billie Trump said Wednesday. The city bought the building last July for just over a million dollars after Beckley Common Council approved the purchase. The city […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Mullens Municipal election results certified following recount

MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Mullens has finally named its picks for Certified Mayor-Elect and Certified Council-Elect following a lengthy Wednesday evening recount. The recount, which ran for several hours and was broadcast via livestream, was subject to a number of restrictions regarding public attendance and conduct...
MULLENS, WV
Lootpress

Elite Roofing & Construction opens its doors to the Beckley area

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Members of the Raleigh County community, Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, and Elite Roofing & Construction team gathered Wednesday afternoon to cut the ribbon in presentation of Elite Roofing LLC’s brand new Crab Orchard location. The sun beamed down on those assembled as...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Princeton holds weekend events for July 4th

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The City of Princeton is hosting a weekend-long of events to celebrate this upcoming Independence Day. Events kick off on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Hunnicutt Field where the Princeton Whistlepigs take on the Bluefield Ridge Runners with a fireworks display after the game. Saturday, July 2, 2022, Princeton will host a disc […]
PRINCETON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Street#West Virginia Daily News
WVNS

Fireworks show at Lake Stephens announced

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Parks and Recreation announced the 2022 July 3rd Fireworks Show will be hosted at Lake Stephens. The spectacular fireworks show will begin at 10 pm at Lake Stephens. Attendees can view the fireworks from the beach, dam area and the water. Parking is free, but regular beach and marina […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Starlite Drive-In will now offer radio rentals

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County’s most exciting new attraction continues to expand upon its business model, as the Starlite Drive-In announced Thursday that starting this week it will be offering radio rentals. This newest amenity will be in short supply initially, as this first week will...
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

What is WV Senate Bill 616?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The way the public can view criminal complaints involving sex crimes is now changing to protect the victims. West Virginia Senate Bill 616 went into effect at the start of June. The bill aims to help victims of sexual abuse and assault remain anonymous. But a common misconception surrounding the details of the […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lootpress

Eye Candy Optical holds ribbon cutting ceromony for grand opening

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was conducted Tuesday to welcome Raleigh County’s newest enterprise, Eye Candy Optical. The eyewear design hub opened the doors to its North Eisenhower Drive location Monday morning, in a ceremony held in conjunction with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
WVNS

Public responds to Appalachian Power’s proposed rate increase

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The second of four public meetings across the state regarding a proposed state-wide rate increase for energy bills was held in Princeton Monday night. The proposed increase would raise energy costs by about $13 a month or $156 per year for the average West Virginian, more or less depending on how […]
PRINCETON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Back Fork of Elk River

The Back Fork of Elk River falls through a small rapid on its journey to the Elk River above Webster Springs, West Virginia, in Webster County in the Allegheny Highlands Region. Photo by Rick Burgess.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WVNS

Retired WWII vet shows off woodworking in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Ninety-seven-year-old Leonard Beckett was set up at the Princeton Health and Fitness Center selling coffee tables, lazy susans, and other handmade goods. Beckett said he picked up woodworking as a hobby 16 years ago when he retired as owner of Athens Garage at age 81, proving it is never too late […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNT-TV

Mudslide reported at New River Gorge

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — According to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, a small mudslide took place on the Kaymoor Trail. According to a post from the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Facebook page, the mudslide happened .7 miles from the Wolf Creek Trailhead. Hikers are asked to avoid the area while the area dries.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
theroanoker.com

New Hotel a Real “Lemon”

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. The Lemon Hotel in Paint Bank officially welcomes guests into their fruit-themed vacation spaces. The property at Nine Hotel Lane, Paint Bank has undergone several different transformations: it has been...
PAINT BANK, VA
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy