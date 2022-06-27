Lewisburg planning commission to hold work session July 7

The city of Lewisburg has given notice of a planning commission working session to be held Thursday, July 7, at 6:15 at city hall, 942 Washington Street West.

The meeting is also available via teleconference. For information on how to participate on Zoom, contact Marsha Cunningham at 304-645-2080 by 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 7.

On the agenda: presentation of amended conditional use permit ordinance, comments from planning commission members, comments from zoning officer, and more.

The next working session of the Lewisburg Planning Commission will be held on Thursday, August 4, at 5:30 pm with a deadline of Friday, July 15.

