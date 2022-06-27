Two Passengers Ejected, Killed In Weekend Rollover Crash In Webster

Massachusetts State Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Massachusetts State Police

Two people have died in a rollover crash in Central Massachusetts, authorities said.

Leeha Thompson, age 21, of Southbridge, and Carlos Ortiz-Pomales, age 20, of Framingham, were killed in the Worcester County crash that happened on I-395 southbound in Webster the morning of Sunday, June 26, Massachusetts State Police said.

Responding troopers discovered three passengers were ejected from the vehicle and all three, including the driver, were taken to UMass Medical for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

