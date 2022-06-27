ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, MA

Two Passengers Ejected, Killed In Weekend Rollover Crash In Webster

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMc7z_0gNeWoZi00
Massachusetts State Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Massachusetts State Police

Two people have died in a rollover crash in Central Massachusetts, authorities said.

Leeha Thompson, age 21, of Southbridge, and Carlos Ortiz-Pomales, age 20, of Framingham, were killed in the Worcester County crash that happened on I-395 southbound in Webster the morning of Sunday, June 26, Massachusetts State Police said.

Responding troopers discovered three passengers were ejected from the vehicle and all three, including the driver, were taken to UMass Medical for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecoddaily.com

Fitchburg man found guilty in OUI crash after chase in July 2020

BARNSTABLE – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that Robert J. Leonard, (DOB 11/08/1953) of Fitchburg, was found Guilty of several offenses after a jury trial before the Honorable Edward F. X. Lynch, in the Barnstable District Court. The jury found Leonard guilty of Operating under the Influence of Liquor – 5th Offense, two counts […] The post Fitchburg man found guilty in OUI crash after chase in July 2020 appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FITCHBURG, MA
whdh.com

Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting of teen in Worcester

Worcester Police are have made an arrest after a 17-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon, officials told 7NEWS. According to Worcester Police, the suspect in custody is a juvenile. The teen was shot outside Lafayette Place in Worcester, police finding his body laying facedown on the sidewalk. Tony Wronski,...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Worcester County, MA
Webster, MA
Accidents
Webster, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Worcester County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Webster, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
City
Framingham, MA
City
Southbridge, MA
Daily Voice

Double Arrest Made In Recent Hyde Park Homicide

Two men have been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Hyde Park, authorities said. Pierre Valbrun, age 20, of Roxbury, and Jonathan Thebaud, age 32, of Brockton were wanted in connection with the shooting death of Trevor Sands on October 10, 2021, Boston Police said. Officers responded to...
HYDE PARK, NY
westernmassnews.com

Motorcycle accident reported on I-91 North in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to a 3 vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on I-91 North in Springfield Wednesday afternoon. Western Mass News confirming with MA State Police they were called to the scene at 2:45 p.m. The 3 vehicles involved were a Kawasaki motorcycle, Toyota sedan, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Central Massachusetts#Traffic Accident#I 395#Umass Medical
whdh.com

Commuter train terminates trip due to police presence

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA said that the Worcester Line train has terminated its trip near Natick Center due to police activity. The fire department is also on scene. MBTA announced that there will be an impact to those traveling on the line. No other information is immediately available.
NATICK, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WCVB

Lightning bolt strikes cars, sets one on fire in Massachusetts neighborhood

ACTON, Mass. — Flames engulfed one of two cars that were struck by lightning overnight in a Massachusetts neighborhood. The Acton Fire Department said the cars were parked in the area of Freedom Farme Road at 10:23 p.m. on Wednesday when they were struck by a bolt of lightning. One of the cars, a sedan, caught fire.
ACTON, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Brush fire chars 2 acres along mile-long stretch of Route 2 in Leominster

LEOMINSTER — Crews saved a handful of houses that were threatened by a brush fire Thursday afternoon that charred around 2 acres along a 1-mile stretch of Route 2, according to authorities. Firefighters from Leominster, Fitchburg, Lunenburg, Shirley and Ayer responded to the brush fire, which was first reported...
LEOMINSTER, MA
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Killed In Daylight Shooting In Worcester

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in broad daylight near south Worcester, authorities said. Police responded for a report of gunshots to the area of Millbury and Lafayette Street around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, Worcester Police said. Upon arrival, officers found the male victim suffering from gunshot...
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Coast Guard searches for man who went overboard off coast of Massachusetts

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast said Friday that they are searching for a man who went overboard off the coast of Massachusetts. The Coast Guard told ABC 6 News that a fisherman is believed to have gone overboard from the Susan Rose, a 77-foot vessel, out of Point Judith. The man’s name was not immediately released.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

1-Year-Old Maine Boy Found Unresponsive in Water Has Died

A 1-year-old Maine boy died Thursday after his mother found him in a plastic container filled with water outside their Clinton home on Tuesday. Maine State Police said Clinton police responded to the call at the home on Elwood Drive just before 7 p.m. The child's mother reportedly found him in a plastic tote that was outside the home after another child told her what was happening.
CLINTON, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
303K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy