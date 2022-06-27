Expect Delays: Lane Closure Planned For Stretch Of I-84 In Fishkill

I-84 in Fishkill Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State officials have advised motorists to expect delays due to a planned lane closure on a stretch of I-84 in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation said Dutchess County motorists should expect one lane to close on I-84 eastbound and westbound, between Exit 46 (US Route 9) in East Fishkill and Exit 44 (State Route 52) in Fishkill.

The closure is set to take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, to accommodate bridge work, officials said.

