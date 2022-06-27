'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton & Estranged Wife Sheree Sell O.C. Home For $3.2 Million After Shocking Split

mega

General Hospital star Steve Burton & his estranged wife Sheree Gustin unloaded their family home months after they announced their split.

Radar has obtained real estate records that reveal the couple sold off their 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 1,827 sq. ft. condo in Corona Del Mar for $3.2 million.

The sale closed on May 25 — only weeks after the two announced Sheree was pregnant and it was not Steve’s baby.

Earlier this year, Sheree announced she was pregnant with her 4th child. However, soon after, Steve took to Instagram to tell fans to stop congratulating him.

“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated,” the 51-year-old wrote. “She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine.”

“We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids,” he added. “We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.” The two got hitched in January 1999 and share three children together: daughter Makena, 18, son Jack, 16, and daughter Brooklyn, 7.

The last photo Steve posted of Sheree was a throwback on his Instagram in April 2021. Sheree has yet to reveal who the father is of her forthcoming baby.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Steve was fired by ABC after he refused to comply with the network’s vaccine policy.

“I wanted you to hear it from me personally,” he told fans. “Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me.”

He added, “Maybe one day if these mandates are lifted, I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan. That would be an honor.”

His former co-star Ingo Rademacher sued ABC over alleged discrimination . He said they fired him for the same reason despite his religious exemptions.

Ingo played the role of Jasper “Jax” Jacks for 25 years. The network has denied all allegations of wrongdoing . The case is ongoing.