Jim Kiertzner, who has spent nearly five decades in the TV news business -- the last 10 at WXYZ -- announces he's retiring Sept. 15. "I'm done with the daily grind," he tells Deadline Detroit. "I've been doing this for 49 years. ... It's been a great run. I love what I do, but at 65, I'm at the end of a contract here now, and I have chosen to hit the brakes. I'm going to do some traveling, relax. I'm not totally done, I will do something next year in television in 2023, so I can say I've done this 50 years." What that is, he doesn't know yet.

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO