ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Massachusetts Man Admits To Assaulting Officers In Capitol Riot Case

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the US Capitol.

Berkshire County resident Troy Sargent, age 38, of Pittsfield, pleaded guilty on Monday, June 27 in the District of Columbia to six counts of an indictment, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and civil disorder.

According to court documents, Sargent was part of a crowd of rioters illegally on the Capitol grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., he stepped forward from the crowd and swung his open hand towards a US Capitol police officer, making contact with the officer, said the US Attorney Matthew M. Graves for the District Of Columbia.

Troy Sargent during the riot.

US Attorney's Office/District Of Columbia

Immediately afterward, another officer instructed Sargent and others, “Do not start attacking people.” Thirty seconds later, at approximately 2:31 p.m., Sargent again advanced toward the front of the crowd and swung his open hand towards the same officer; this time, he made contact with someone else in the crowd, court documents show.

In the second incident, Sargent intended to make contact with the same officer. In a social media message later, he wrote to another person, “I got two hits in on the same rookie cop …”

Sargent was arrested on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Pittsfield. He is to be sentenced in October and faces a statutory maximum of eight years in prison on the charge of assaulting officers and up to five years in prison on the civil disorder charge, the US Attorney's Office said.

He also faces a total of three-and-half years in prison on the four misdemeanors charges.

In the 17 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 840 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

16 Charged In Takedown Of CT Fentanyl, Heroin Distribution Ring

Sixteen people are facing various charges stemming from the gang-related distribution of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine in Connecticut and other areas in the region. A federal grand jury returned the 27-count indictment charging the defendants on Wednesday, June 8, according to an announcement from Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut, on Tuesday, June 28.
HARTFORD, CT
WNYT

Man cleared of charges in 2017 Pittsfield murder

A Pittsfield man is cleared of murder charges in a trial NewsChannel 13 has been covering since the start. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report a jury acquitted JC Chadwell Wednesday of charges that he shot and killed Paul Henry at a block party in 2017.
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Crime & Safety
County
Berkshire County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Berkshire County, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Us Capitol#Violent Crime
westernmassnews.com

Ludlow Police charge two men after hundreds of marijuana plants are seized.

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Connecticut men are facing criminal charges after Ludlow Police seized hundreds of marijuana plants. The two men, 40-year-old Peter Capece of Middletown and 34-year-old Sanmiguel Baez-Infante of New Britain, face charges of Cultivation of Marijuana and Drug Possession. Police say officers were made aware of...
LUDLOW, MA
WWLP 22News

Child found safe after search in Quaboag River

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – Responders searched by land, air, and boat along the Quaboag River in Warren after receiving a call of a juvenile in distress Wednesday afternoon. According to the Warren Fire Department, around 3:50 p.m. they were informed the child had floated down the river. Search plans were initiated by the Police. Main Street and South Street served as a Unified Command Post. Searches began by land, air, and boat from the center of Warren to the Palmer Town Line.
WARREN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Hyde Park Woman Accused Of Stealing From Her Care Recipient

A Hudson Valley woman was nabbed for alleged identity theft of the person she care for after her financial institution tipped off police. Dutchess County resident Brandy Lee, age 35, of Hyde Park, was arrested on Tuesday, June 28, by the New York State Police in conjunction with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing 40-Year-Old Waterbury Man

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 40-year-old Connecticut man. Louis Sanchez-Dejesus was last seen in New Haven County in the area of Midland Road in Waterbury at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, according to the Westbury Police Department. Police said Sanchez-Dejesus left a group...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
303K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy