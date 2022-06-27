Kyrie Irving Calls Out Barstool Sports on Twitter

Kevin Durant is demanding a trade out of Brooklyn following a week in which it was believed that Kyrie Irving was going to opt-out of his deal with the Nets. Irving has since opted in to his contract, but it still wasn't enough to persuade KD to stay. His time in Brooklyn has been disappointing, and it seems as though he has come to terms with the fact that Irving is way too turbulent of a teammate to keep around.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO