30 cats and kittens had to be rescued from a home in Pocahontas County after being left in the home alone by their owner. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) helped law enforcement get the cats out of the hot, filthy house. The ARL said the cats did not have any food or water and temps had been in the upper 80's and 90's.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO