Rapid City, SD

Cause of fire in Rapid City unknown

By Karen Sherman
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway into a fire call at a building in central...

www.keloland.com

newscenter1.tv

Bomb threat at WDT on Friday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department reported that a bomb threat has been made at Western Dakota Tech at around 9 a.m. Friday morning. As of 10 a.m., the WDT campus was still on a secure status. Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the State Highway Patrol...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Here’s why a driver may get pulled over in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s at least a few thousand people driving in South Dakota cities without a driver’s license. Tickets for no driver’s license rank in the top five of traffic citations in the five most populous cities. In 2021, the Sioux Falls Police...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 Pennington Co. deputies recognized for saving lives

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two Pennington County Deputies are being honored today for their courageous work in the field. While on duty a year ago, Pennington County Deputy, Anthony White, responded to a call of a man who had been stabbed. “I looked down and realized the seriousness...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to 2 small fires near Custer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures are heating up across much of KELOLAND. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 90s and even the 100s. That has officials in western South Dakota warning people about the high fire danger and red flag warnings. The Interior Fire Department turned...
CUSTER, SD
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
Rapid City, SD
Accidents
KELOLAND TV

Missing Mississippi teenager found in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The search for a missing Mississippi teenager ended in South Dakota. The teen was with someone with a history of preying on kids, according to court papers. A trooper stopped Emily Yeary for speeding on Interstate 90 in Pennington County on Saturday, June 25,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KELOLAND TV

West River Electric gets hands-on training with help from first-responders

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Workers with West River Electric got some real life scenario training today with help from first-responders in the Black Hills. A downed wire electrocutes four workers, knocking them unconscious. It’s Tucker Hohn’s job to call 911 and do everything he can before first-responders show up.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newscenter1.tv

Know the K9s: RCPD’s Police Service Dog Jary

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Not all of the officers with the Rapid City Police Department are human: three are pups. We’ll introduce you to each K9 and their handlers through the summer. Senior Officer Brandon Thompson with the Rapid City Police Department is accompanied by Police Service Dog...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Where’s the BOOM?

NORTHERN HILLS — Public fireworks displays are planned throughout the area this coming week to celebrate Independence Day weekend. Experience the amazing echoes and booms of fireworks over the Open Cut at Lead. The public display is scheduled for dusk on Monday, July 4. You can get a great view from Manuel Brother’s Park and the parking lot of the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, as well as all of Mill Street and the hill side next to Subway restaurant. If you can see the Open Cut you’ll be able to see the fireworks.
LEAD, SD
#4th Street#Fire Call#Accident
KEVN

Whitewood man plea agreement on animal cruelty charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Thomas L. Mraz’s property was found littered with neglected dogs back in October of 20-20...changed his plea Thursday in Fourth Circuit Court in Deadwood. In a plea agreement with Lawrence County, Mraz pleaded guilty to 12 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty ... neglect ... mistreatment,...
WHITEWOOD, SD
frcheraldstar.com

Large hail causes extensive property damage in Hot Springs area

The home of Brad Appleby, who lives at the corner of Detroit and 16th Street, was one of hundreds of homes in and around Hot Springs which saw significant damage following a storm carrying large hail hit around 9 p.m. on Monday, June 13. Appleby said their garage protected their truck and RV but the vinyl siding on their house took a beating. He said their home’s roof was good too, which however was not the case for several local residents.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Box Elder prepares for B-21 arrival

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Many changes are coming to the City of Box Elder as it prepares for the B-21 Raider’s arrival at the Ellsworth Air Force Base. One of those changes is adjusting to thousands of people moving to town. With more personnel needed to run...
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Firefighter Challenge coming to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, Visit Rapid City announced that the globally recognized Firefighter Challenge will be taking place in Rapid City at Black Hills Harley-Davidson. Opening ceremonies are set for July 8 at 4:30 p.m. with the main event taking place on July 9 at 10:30 a.m.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

“What is that?”: Stratospheric balloons over Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Two white dots in the sky have been hovering over Rapid City since Saturday, mesmerizing onlookers with their almost stationary position and peculiar glint off the sun. These are stratospheric balloons from a company called Raven Aerostar, based in Sioux Falls. Aerostar says the flights...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

2 vehicle crash results in minor injuries

SPEARFISH — At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Spearfish police received notification of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Canyon Street. According to the Spearfish Police Department, the crash involved a 2019 Chevrolet Trax, driven by William Lee, 84, of Spearfish, and a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by a 15-year-old male, also of Spearfish. A juvenile male passenger of the PT Cruiser received an injury to his hand. He was transported to Spearfish Monument Hospital by the Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service where he was treated and released. Sunshine Towing responded to the scene and had to remove both vehicles. The Spearfish Fire Department responded to the scene to assist with cleanup. The juvenile male driver of the PT Cruiser was cited for careless driving. It was determined that speed was a factor in this event.
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several fireworks displays will be on tap in the Rapid City area July 1-4. If you’re looking for somewhere to watch fireworks this year, here’s a list of fireworks displays around the Black Hills. July 1st- Rapid City: Black Hills Speedway, dusk (after...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Awaiting and preparing for the B-21

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Box Elder is seeing major growth as the Ellsworth Air Force Base makes way for the brand new B-21 Raider. While the aircraft won’t arrive for a couple of years, construction projects are well underway. Box Elder is the 11th...
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

COVID numbers are on the rise again

RAPID CITY, S.D. – According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, COVID numbers are on the rise throughout the state with Pennington County leading the way with 249 newly confirmed cases in the last week. Statewide as of June 29 there are 3,101 active cases, up...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City water conservation measures remain in effect

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City officials are reminding homeowners and residents of the water conservation measures that went into effect June 1. The water restrictions include not watering lawns between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day, with odd-numbered addresses watering on odd-numbered calendar days and even-numbered addresses watering on even-numbered calendar days. No watering is allowed on the 31st day of any month.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Travel tips as flights continue to get canceled

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As airports and airlines around the country remain short staffed, many flights are getting cancelled. This puts a strain on those looking to travel in a post-pandemic summer, especially as the Fourth of July holiday approaches. Experts say there are things people should know about traveling in these conditions this summer.
RAPID CITY, SD

