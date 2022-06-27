ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, GA

Perry shooting

WMAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 28-year-old woman from Warner Robins was shot...

www.13wmaz.com

Bibb County Deputy Dies Following Shooting

A Bibb County sheriff's deputy who was shot in the line of duty died Thursday at UAB Hospital. Deputy Brad Johnson was 32. Johnson and a second deputy were shot Wednesday while pursuing a suspect who was in a stolen vehicle. "It's been said 'a coward dies a thousand deaths, but a hero, but one.' Brad Johnson was a hero," An emotional Sheriff Jody Wade said. The sheriff noted that Johnson is continuing to save lives, by donating his organs. Deputy Chris Poole was released from the hospital... and is recovering from his gunshot wounds. The suspect -- Austin Hall -- is being held on no bond. He will be charged with capital murder.
Police turn over controversial video from Georgia TikTok influencer

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) — Law enforcement have turned over a TikTok video allegedly depicting a woman exposing herself to two boys in Georgia. The video shows Kylie Strickland, an influencer who has over 60,000 followers on TikTok, exposing her breasts to two underage boys in a pool. The video has sparked emotion from thousands of […]
2nd suspect in custody after chase in Macon, found hiding in hotel bathroom

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A second suspect is in custody after a chase near Montpelier Ave. in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies have now arrested the passenger who was in the vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Christopher Finnell Jr. The driver, 19-year-old Vantonio Cook, was arrested Monday...
Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies Shot

Two Bibb County sheriff's deputies were shot and injured late Wednesday afternoon, the district attorney said. The deputies were chasing a suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle, when they were hit by gunfire on Golfer's Trail in Brierfield, authorities said. The deputies were rushed to UAB, but there was no word on their conditions. The shooting touched off a massive manhunt, which was ongoing. The suspect is identified as Austin Patrick Hall. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is advised to call (205) 926-3129 or *HP.
BOLO: Perry police looking for subject in connection to entering auto

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Perry police are looking for an individual in connection to an active case. According to investigators, they're looking for the person pictured in connection to an entering auto. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 478 988-2823.
Warner Robins police need help finding a hit-and-run suspect

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department needs your help find a woman they say was involved in a hit-and-run. According to the departments Facebook page, the woman pictured above recently hit a road worker on Green Street. The post says the worker suffered a shoulder...
UPDATE: 17-year-old dead after Sunday shooting in Warner Robins

UPDATE (6/27): A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Police say the victim died at the hospital Monday morning. WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot Sunday night. It happened in the 400 block of Thomas...
Macon double shooting (June 26, 2022)

Macon-Bibb County deputies are investigating a double shooting in Macon's Flower City Neighborhood. According to Coroner Leon Jones, one man is dead.

