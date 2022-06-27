Perry shooting

A Bibb County sheriff's deputy who was shot in the line of duty died Thursday at UAB Hospital. Deputy Brad Johnson was 32. Johnson and a second deputy were shot Wednesday while pursuing a suspect who was in a stolen vehicle. "It's been said 'a coward dies a thousand deaths, but a hero, but one.' Brad Johnson was a hero," An emotional Sheriff Jody Wade said. The sheriff noted that Johnson is continuing to save lives, by donating his organs. Deputy Chris Poole was released from the hospital... and is recovering from his gunshot wounds. The suspect -- Austin Hall -- is being held on no bond. He will be charged with capital murder.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO