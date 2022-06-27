ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California to become first state offering health care to all undocumented residents

By Mathew Miranda
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAwAP_0gNeUqAM00

California will become the first state to remove immigration status as a barrier to health care, making all low-income undocumented residents eligible for state-subsidized insurance regardless of age.

Gov. Gavin Newsom late Sunday announced a budget deal he struck with the Legislature included a new Medi-Cal expansion that would cover more undocumented adults.

The program’s launch, starting no later than Jan. 1, 2024, is expected to provide full coverage for approximately 700,000 undocumented residents ages 26-49 and lead to the largest drop in the rate of uninsured Californians in a decade.

“This historic investment speaks to California’s commitment to health care as a human right,” said Sen. María Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles.

The state already allows many undocumented residents to join Medi-Cal. In 2015, California began allowing undocumented children to join Medi-Cal. Four years later, eligibility broadened to those younger than 26. And in May, the state started covering people aged 50 and over.

The Medi-Cal expansion is expected to cost $2.6 billion annually.

Californians generally are eligible for Medi-Cal coverage based on their income. The income cap for a family of four this year is $36,156.

California also opens Medi-Cal eligibility to people with certain medical conditions. It’s available to people who are pregnant, blind, disabled, under age 21, living in a nursing home or are a recently settled refugee.

Opening up Medi-Cal to all undocumented Californians has been a goal for health and immigration advocates for years.

“This budget investment reflects California’s values of inclusion and fairness and should be a model for the rest of the nation,” said Sarah Dar, director of Health and Public Benefits Policy at the California Immigrant Policy Center. “All Californians, regardless of their age or where they were born, should have access to basic necessities like food and fair, steady wages.”

Undocumented residents remain the largest group of uninsured in California, according to a recent analysis from the the Center for Labor Research and Education at the University of California, Berkeley.

A disparity and “historic wrong” that will be fixed with the expansion, said Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles.

“This is a game changer,” said Santiago. “It’s one of the most important pieces of legislation that’s gonna go through this house because the ability to give health care means the ability to live life without pain.”

Comments / 369

Paul White
3d ago

I am so sick of Newsome!!!! I worked all my life, I am retired now and have to pay for healthcare! Evidently you only count if you entered the country illegally. up yours, Newsome and all your liberal croanes to! If you voted for the SOB, up yours also!

Reply(39)
318
Shirlee Geist
3d ago

This is a slap in the face 😳 who comes up with these new laws? Of course it's the DEMOCRATIC PARTY IF YOU LIVE IN CALIFORNIA. 🙄

Reply(8)
118
Cynthia English
3d ago

why don't you just hand them the keys, 71 years old and this is what I have to listen to. illegal is illegal for god sakes. wake up.

Reply(10)
99
Related
SFGate

California first to cover health care for all immigrants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California on Thursday became the first state to guarantee free health care for all low-income immigrants living in the country illegally, a move that will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people at an eventual cost of about $2.7 billion a year. Gov. Gavin Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

700,000 undocumented immigrants to be covered in California's Medi-Cal expansion

CALIFORNIA, USA — The new state budget announced by Governor Gavin Newsom includes plans to expand Medi-Cal coverage to more undocumented Californians. The new expansion will include those ages 26 to 49 and is expected to begin no later than Jan. 1, 2024. The expansion is predicted to cost $2.6 billion annually. Health advocates said about 700,000 more people will now qualify for the program – the largest group of undocumented residents in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
LocalNewsMatters.org

Deal is close on recycling California’s plastic trash

Deal or no deal? Most likely, deal. The California environmentalists who back a November ballot measure to reduce single-use plastics appear headed to withdrawing it just ahead of the Thursday deadline, following fierce negotiations with lawmakers and others on a bill that aims to achieve many of the same goals and that is supported by some influential environmental organizations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
SFGate

Californians won't weigh 'involuntary servitude' amendment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will not consider amending its constitution to eliminate indentured servitude as a possible punishment for crime after Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration predicted that it could cost the state billions of dollars to pay minimum wage to prison inmates. Democratic Sen. Sydney Kamlager said Thursday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Health Care#Medi Cal#Politics State#Racism#Californians
SFGate

California lawmakers OK budget; most taxpayers to get refund

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Wednesday approved a nearly $308 billion spending plan that includes money to cover abortions for women who can't afford them and the health care costs for low-income adults living in the country illegally while sending cash payments to most taxpayers to help offset record-high gas prices.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California late start law aims to make school less of a yawn

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Hansika Daggolu’s junior year of high school starts in the fall, she’ll be watching to see if a later first bell under a new California law means fewer classmates are heads-down on their desks for afternoon naps.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
MarketRealist

How to Apply for California Inflation Relief Checks

California inflation relief checks are coming for residents who qualify for the payment. The payment targets millions of people in the state with little income. Who's eligible for California’s inflation relief payment, and when will the checks arrive?. Article continues below advertisement. Sky-high inflation continues to devastate families across...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

14K+
Followers
790
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy