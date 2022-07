STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 341 PM EDT FRI JUL 1 2022 /241 PM CDT FRI JUL 1 2022/ .TONIGHT...A FEW SPRINKLES IN THE EVENING...THEN BECOMING CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 59. .SATURDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 62 TO 74. .SATURDAY NIGHT...CLEAR. LOWS 40 TO 55...COOLEST IN THE INTERIOR. .SUNDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LATER IN THE DAY ALONG THE WISCONSIN BORDER. HIGHS 68 TO 79. .SUNDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS IN THE 50S TO AROUND 60. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 66 TO 77. .TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 60S AND 70S. .WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 50S. HIGHS IN THE 60S AND 70S.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO