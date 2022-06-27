Why Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition Has Fans In An Uproar

For all of the hype that was put behind it, as well as its ambitious scope, "Battlefield 2042" has been seen as not much more than a massive disappointment by both hardcore fans and casual players. Upon its release, the latest "Battlefield" entry was riddled with bugs and technical issues, prompting a mass exodus of players in a short time, as well as outright demands for refunds. Almost everything that could've gone wrong, went wrong. Eventually, EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed what most had already expected, stating that the game had severely underperformed and failed to meet the publisher's expectations. However, EA denied the prevailing rumors that the company had abandoned the title, promising to continue working on fixing its many issues. And it seems that one of the biggest problems with this game could potentially be addressed in the series' next installment.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO