Williamston, NC

Enhancements coming to Williamston’s Gaylord Perry Park

By Adrianna Hargrove, Ryan Harper
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Gaylord Perry Park will be seeing some brand new changes coming its way in the next week.

The park, which has been part of the Williamston Community for 40 years, will be getting a picnic pavilion, restrooms, a new playground and skate park, an adult fitness area and adding renovations to its basketball court.

Allen Overby, Williamston’s Parks and Recreation director, said they’ve been working on this plan for the past 5-10 years.

“We’ve done a lot of planning. I know people are excited about the playground and the picnic shelter has been talked about for a long time so a lot of this stuff has been a long time coming. So I know the community is really looking forward to it, they ask all the time when we’re getting ready to start work on it.” said Overby.

Williamston’s Parks and Recreation received $250,000 grants for these enhancements, one from land and water conservation and the other from the parks and recreation trust fund.

Construction is set to start next week, Overby said.

Williamston, NC
Gaylord Perry
