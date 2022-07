Indianapolis has had highs in the 90s for seven of the past seventeen days and less than a tenth of an inch of rain has fallen in that timeframe. Finally, some much-needed rainfall is on the way. Widely scattered thunderstorms will develop late Friday as a cold front moves in from the Great Plains. Rain and thunderstorms will be more widespread Saturday and Sunday, giving us our 16th wet weekend of the year.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO