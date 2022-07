JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - When most of us think Fourth of July we think fireworks. However, most of us don’t think about how those fireworks affect horses. Years ago, Picasso started having what his owners called episodes when he got scared, often by fireworks. He was diagnosed with epilepsy and they realized the episodes were actually seizures.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO