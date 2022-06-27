ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

LSO Participates in Youth Empowerment Conference at Northern Kentucky University

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Special Deputy Elizabeth Sparks attended Murray State University’s 2022 Youth Empowerment Conference as a guest speaker/trainer at Northern...

z93country.com

Remains Confirmed to Belong to A Missing Wayne County Man

A human skull discovered two years ago has been confirmed to be that of Jerry D. Rainwater, who was last seen on July 2nd, 2019 in Monticello. The skull was found in the Edwards Mountain area of Wayne County in early August of 2020, it was sent out of state for further testing and DNA results returned just last month confirm a match with Rainwater. The area was searched on more than one occasion with the skull being the only remains located. At the time of his disappearance, it was believed Rainwater was driving a silver minivan toward the VA Medical Hospital in Lexington or the Georgia-Florida state line to buy a vehicle. The case has been turned over to the Kentucky State Police for further investigation.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Kentucky State Police investigating Fatal Collision in Wayne County

Monticello, KY (June 29, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police, London Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred at the intersection of KY 90 and KY Highway 1546 in the Monticello area of Wayne County at approximately 1:53 P.M. Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The initial investigation indicates that...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Sadieville implements city-wide curfew to keep teens out of trouble

SADIEVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Sadieville City Commission voted Monday to approve a new city-wide curfew for persons under the age of 18. Before this meeting, kids in town were required to be off the streets by 9:30 p.m. during the week and by 10 p.m. on the weekends. During the summer, the kids were given an extra hour of play.
SADIEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

KSP investigating fatal crash in Wayne County

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are looking into a crash that happened in Wayne County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of KY 90 and KY HWY 1546. According to a release from KSP, the initial investigation showed a motorcycle traveling south hit a pickup truck.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Golden Alert Issued In Laurel County

Officials in Laurel County are currently searching for a man who is said to have disabilities. A Golden Alert was issued for 30-year-old Ryan L. King, whom authorities say was seen at around 9:00 PM on Wednesday evening. King is a white man who stands 5’5” tall, weighs around 200...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

E-Cigs in WIlliamsburg - 11:00 p.m.

Kentucky attorneys respond to abortion ban; some offering pro bono services. One lawyer sees far-reaching implications for domestic violence victims, sexual assault survivors, immigrants, and children. How to keep pets safe during July 4 fireworks. Updated: 10 hours ago. Fireworks can be overly loud, scaring pets and causing them to...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
foxlexington.com

Boyle County official warning of scam targeting homeowners

DANVILLE Ky. (FOX 56) — Strange postcards are being found in the mailboxes of Boyle County homeowners, urging them to call a certain number to discuss mortgage payments. A magistrate is saying, avoid calling at all costs. Boyle County magistrate Tom Ellis received a postcard reverencing a 2002 mortgage...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Name released in deadly Bell County crash

BALKAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County woman is dead after a single car crash Tuesday evening. According to officials from Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan, one car was traveling along KY-2012 near the intersection with Balkan Road when the car crashed. 42-year-old Elizabeth Noe of Balkan was...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One person critically injured following workplace incident in Bell County

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is in critical condition after being injured at an industrial worksite in Bell County. Middlesboro Fire Department/EMS posted about the incident on its Facebook page. Officials say at around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, they were dispatched to the Middlesboro Country Club where an employee fell...
BELL COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

10 families displaced after Crestview Hills apartment fire

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Ten families have been displaced after an apartment complex in Crestview Hills Monday night. The fire was in a building in the 500 block of Tuscany Valley Court, which is the location of the Grandview Summit Apartments. Edgewood Fire Department Assistant Chief Chris Aman said...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY

