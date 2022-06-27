ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least three dead, dozens more injured after Amtrak passenger train derails in Missouri

Cover picture for the articleMultiple people are confirmed to have died in a rural Missouri after an Amtrak passenger train derailment. The crash occurred near Mendon, Missouri, before 2 p.m. Monday. Several train cars can be seen on their side in photos posted to social media shortly after the incident. Amtrak has confirmed...

Three people have been killed and at least 50 injured when an Amtrak train carrying 275 people derailed after hitting a dump truck in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday.Lt Eric Brown of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a press conference that at least three people had died, two of whom were on the train and one of whom was in the truck.The Southwest Chief Train 4 was on its way from Los Angeles to Chicago when it struck a dump truck. The force of the accident caused the train to derail in the town of Mendon around 12:42pm on Monday, according to Amtrak. “There were approximately 275 passengers and 12 crew members onboard,” Amtrak said in a statement. It said that the company is “deeply saddened” to learn about the deaths of three people, two passengers and the truck driver.The incident is the second in two days for Amtrak trains. On Sunday, three people were killed and two others suffered severe injuries after a train carrying 85 passengers hit a vehicle in rural California.
