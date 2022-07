Arsenal have confirmed that Matteo Guendouzi has joined Olympique Marseille on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell at the Ligue 1 club. The 23-year-old played all 55 games for Marseille last season as the club qualified for the Champions League, and the French club exercised the clause in the contract to make it a full-time deal.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO