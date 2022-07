Officials have identified a body found in Candlewood Lake as a 20-year-old Fairfield County man who went missing while swimming last week. Denis Junio Rodrigues Pio, of Bridgeport, was identified as the man who went missing in the lake near Chicken Rock in Brookfield on the night of Friday, June 24, according to an announcement from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection on Thursday, June 30.

