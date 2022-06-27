ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

ASU Police promote female commander

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5REt_0gNeTk9R00

On March 31st, Carrie Gambee became the first female to hold the rank of Commander with the Arizona State University Police Department in over five years, and just the fourth woman to hold the rank in the history of the agency, according to a news release.

“The appointment of Commander Gambee is not only well-deserved, but an important step in breaking the stigma that women can’t hold high ranks in a police department,” ASU Police Chief Michael Thompson said in a statement. “Throughout her career, Commander Gambee has shown tremendous leadership, and a dedication to our community.”

Commander Gambee began her law enforcement career with the Northern Arizona University Police Department in 2008, after finishing her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at the school.

In 2012, she earned her master’s degree in human relations from NAU and joined the ASU Police Department.

“I’m excited and honored to represent the ASU Police Department as a commander,” Commander Gambee said. “I look forward to the challenges that come with the position, and to continue the progress and innovation instilled in this department and community.”

Commander Gambee’s current assignment is managing ASUPD’s Support Services Bureau. This division is responsible for criminal investigations, training and recruitment.

“Throughout my career, my focus has been on the community I serve,” Commander Gambee said in a statement. “I don’t see any need to change that philosophy now.”

The ASU Police Department is committed to the 30x30 Initiative, striving to increase the number of women in its recruiting classes to 30 percent by 2030, and ensuring police policies and culture intentionally support the success of qualified female officers throughout their careers.

