Manassas, VA

Police Name Trio Of Suspects In Manassas Robbery From Last Week

By Josh Lanier
 3 days ago

Police have identified three people they say pulled someone out of their car to rob them last week in Prince William County.

Franklin Alexander Ortiz, 28, of Manassas, Tara Dawn Nicole Jones, 33, of Woodstock, and Brianna Gae Loree Jones, 32, of Woodstock are all wanted on a robbery charge from an incident in Manassas on June 20, Prince William County police said. Investigators say the trio pulled someone out of a car to steal their phone in the 7100 block of Gateway Court before speeding off in a Black Honda Accord.

Officers say they linked the trio to the robbery over the weekend and took out warrants on Monday, June 27.

Though investigators have not been able to find them. They ask anyone with information on their whereabouts or any information on the case to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Violent Crime#Gateway Court
